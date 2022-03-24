State of emergency declared after tornadoes slice through New Orleans area

Louisiana’s governor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after a tornado struck the New Orleans area on Tuesday night, pulled homes off their foundations, left thousands without electricity and killed at least one person.

The emergency declaration includes St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany Parish, areas that have suffered significant damage from the system. According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Connor Lambert of Arby was killed in the storm.

“Unfortunately, our people have become very familiar with rebuilding after tragedy and loss, but it is never easy,”…