State of Play Hogwarts Legacy: follow all the news live

A little over a week after the event organized by Sony and PlayStation to unveil some upcoming titles, the Japanese publisher is back with a presentation dedicated to the title of Warner Bros taking place in the magical universe of Harry Potter. Make yourself comfortable and take full advantage of this Live Feed which will summarize all the announcements for you! Wishing you all an excellent presentation!

A PS5 event announced as if by magic

It’s been a while since the rumors of the hallway have multiplied around the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy ! Not only by fans of JK Rowling’s work, but also by all the players on the planet who have been captivated when the title was announced at the PlayStation 5 Showcase in September 2020. It will therefore have been necessary to be more than patient to hear from him since 18 months, almost to the day, separate us from this magical revelation. Again, Warner Bros. and Sony are joining forces to take us on board not the Hogwarts Express, but a twenty-minute State of Play.

This event is therefore the ideal opportunity to have a little concrete to put in your mouth. because if we already knew that the game would not be on the program for 2021, the announcement of a release in 2022 was becoming more and more vague. It’s very simple, since November, it’s been a bit running gag from ” will be released, will not be released in 2022? which is taking place: an exit window, new rumours, official declarations, leaks, etc. In short, let’s hope that tonight’s event is rich in concrete information: whatever the case, players will be satisfied with a consistent sequence of gameplay!

Bewitching gameplay on PS5?

This Hogwarts Legacy is in a way the game in the Harry Potter universe that a majority of players have dreamed of. To develop this extraordinary experience, Avalanche Software developers were inspired by certain cartoons of recent years to give life to an extraordinary title. For the moment, difficult to know what will really be presented during these twenty minutes, but the facetious developers of the studio fueled the general impatience two days ago using a small teaser posted on Twitter.

An intriguing way to give us an appointment for tonight’s event which should pick up where the teaser left off, that is to say in the room of a young student of witchcraft in Gryffindor house, ready to walk the corridors and the many labyrinthine alleys of Hogwarts. Indeed, the playing field promises to be as immense as what we have seen in the films, although all this takes place in another era (the end of the 1800s, the beginning of 1900), the famous school of magic and its surroundings will be a real open-world.

Of the dedicated twenty minutes, 14 of them should be allocated to gameplay and this program already leaves us dreaming about the possibilities of this presentation. On our side, we hope to be able to attend an overview of the lives of these young wizards, among whom there may be some great names from the work of JK Rowling ! Besides, we may learn a little more about the role of the character that can be created and the type of choice that he will have to make because, as a reminder, the title will have a system of choice and morality. Likewise, magic and how to use it could be an important axis to develop during this presentation! And then, if we can finish with the announcement of a release date, the highlight of the show would definitely be magical! All our expectations are to be found here

