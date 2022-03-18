State of Play Hogwarts Legacy: Release date, RPG, gameplay… Everything you need to remember from the Harry Potter special live

The State of Play ended after 20 minutes spent in the rich and promising universe of the RPG Hogwarts Legacy. This game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment taking as a framework the Harry Potter saga has finally unveiled its concept and its main game mechanics. The plot was also discussed. Here’s what to remember from this Hogwarts Legacy special live.

An ambitious “Harry Potter” RPG

Hogwarts Legacy was announced in September 2020 during a PlayStation Showcase which at the time presented the video game future of the PlayStation 5. Almost a year and a half later, Avalanche Software is enjoying a State of Play dedicated to present his game in good and due form. We are in the presence of an RPG (for Role Playing Game) taking as a framework the universe imagined by JK Rowling and successfully brought to the cinema. The teams in charge of the project decided to set the plot in the 19th century, long before the birth of the famous wizard who survived “You-Know-Who” as a baby.

The title clearly displays its ambitions by offering an adventure in which you are the hero, or rather the student, which begins with the creation of an avatar as well as the choice of your house among the famous Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and finally Slytherin . As a student of the famous school of wizards, you’ll take classes in Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potion Making, and more. The knowledge acquired and the skills developed will be very useful for visiting the castle, discovering its mysteries, even the most dangerous ones, and exploring the surroundings whether on foot, by flying on your broomstick, etc. You would have understood it. Exploration and curiosity will be at the heart of the experience concocted by Avalanche Software.

Your student life will be punctuated by moments of camaraderie with the other students of the school who will become friends, allies, even rivals, and by chance encounters, but also deadly. The world of Harry Potter is full of dangers, dark mages and warlike magical creatures. Hogwarts Legacy promises dynamic, intense fights against a rich bestiary. Duels and lessons learned in progress will not be too much to hope to overcome enemies with various skills. Indeed, black magic seems to be at the origin of the strange behavior of magical creatures while the goblins take advantage of it to enter into rebellion. It is your duty to fight this evil that is endangering the wizarding world.

In summary, Hogwarts Legacy aims to be the perfect extension of the “Harry Potter” universe with its iconic places to (re)discover, its epic games, its nods to the saga, its adventure of a thousand and one mysteries and its role-playing dimension. Fans around the world will be able to fully blossom in the universe of JK Rowling and trace their own destiny with a wand in hand. In any case, this is the promise made to players by Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software.

Hogwarts Legacy sortira fin 2022 sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One et Xbox Series X/S.

