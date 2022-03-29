State pensions survive triple lock amid record increase but older pensioners get £2,400 less

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to reinstate the triple lock next year, meaning the state pension is poised for its biggest increase on record. However, lakhs of old pensioners are going to get much less than the headline amount.

Sunak confirmed that he would implement triple lock for 2023/24 state pension increase. This means the new state pension will exceed £10,000 for the first time.

The triple lock scheme was first introduced a decade ago to raise the state pension to either inflation, income or 2.5 per cent every year, whichever is higher. It was introduced in 2010 to reduce the poverty of pensioners.

But as soon as wages came back after the pandemic,…