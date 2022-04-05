Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor: Monetary Policy Decisions | media release

The Board in its meeting today decided to retain the cash rate target of 10 basis points and the interest rate on the exchange settlement balance at zero per cent.

Inflation has increased rapidly in many parts of the world. Supply-side problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and strong demand as economies recover from the pandemic are all contributing to upward pressure on prices. In response, bond yields have increased and expectations of future policy interest rates have risen.

The Australian economy remains resilient and spending is rising after the Omicron shock. Domestic and business balance sheets are generally in good shape, business investments are booming and there is a large pipeline of…