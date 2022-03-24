LATEST

Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Idaho Law Restricting Women’s Access to Health Care

We knew that when Texas passed SB8, it was ratified by extreme legislation that grossly violates constitutional right Roe vs. Wade, it will invite other states to follow. Today, Idaho became the first state to adopt a similar law – a six-week ban relying on private citizens to enforce the law. This development is disastrous for women in Idaho, as it would further impede women’s access to health care, especially those living in low-income and rural communities.

Over the past six months, Texas’ SB8 has had a profoundly negative impact – women have been forced to travel hundreds of miles to seek care, and neighboring states are seeing a significant increase in demand for clinics as the law goes into effect. has gone. This is unacceptable, which is why President Biden…

