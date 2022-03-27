Statement: Heat Extinguisher Traps in Miami, 110-95

It was Brooklyn’s way in Miami that ended in a statement victory for an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series that came in April.

The Brooklyn Nets turned up the heat in Miami (pun intended), by defeating heat of miami, 110-95, Saturday Night. With the Road win, the Nets improved the season to 39–35 and tie the single-season franchise record with their 23rd Road win. The Nets remain in eighth place, but have only two games out of seventh and three games out of sixth. If they can reach sixth, not only will they automatically be in the post-season, they will also get six days off. Right now, the Cavaliers are in seventh place, having passed the Raptors on Saturday night.

