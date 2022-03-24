Statement of President Joe Biden On the Passing of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright was a force to be reckoned with.

It was his hands who turned the course of history.

As a young girl, she found a home in the United States—when her family fled their home country of Czechoslovakia during World War II, and the Iron Curtain fell in Central and Eastern Europe. Her father, a diplomat, was marked for death by the Soviet regime. He spent the rest of his days defending freedom around the world and lifting the suffering people under oppression.

She was an immigrant fleeing persecution. A refugee who needs a safe haven. And like many before and after she was proudly American.

To make this country she loved even more – she broke tradition and broke barriers over and over again. As the devoted mother of three lovely daughters, she worked…