Statement on Transgender Day of Visibility

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality, issued the following statement in honor of Transgender Day Visibility:

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we recognize and celebrate transgender, non-binary and two-spirit people in our families, communities and workplaces.

“As we focus on making the lives and contributions of trans people visible, we also need to raise awareness of the discrimination and violence faced by many trans people every day.

“Here and in many places around the world, it is not safe to be openly transgender and many trans people are unfairly subjected to violence if they try to live as themselves.

“Transphobic discrimination – violence in particular – does not happen in a vacuum. It begins with …