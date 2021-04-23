States Must Jointly Negotiate Uniform Covid Vaccine Price: P Chidambaram

Mr Chidambaram accused the Centre of getting surrendered to company profiteering of vaccines.

New Delhi:

Terming the Centre’s choice to permit a number of costs for vaccines “discriminatory”, senior Congress chief P Chidambaram on Friday instructed states to collectively type a value negotiation committee to work out a uniform price with the producers.

Mr Chidambaram additionally accused the central authorities of getting abdicated its duty and surrendering to company profiteering.

“The central authorities’s choice to permit a number of costs for vaccines is discriminatory and regressive. States should unanimously reject the choice.”

“One of the best ways ahead is for the state governments to collectively type a Worth Negotiation Committee and provide to barter a uniform value with the 2 vaccine producers,” the Congress chief stated in a collection of tweets.

One of the best ways ahead is for the State governments to collectively type a Worth Negotiation Committee and provide to barter a uniform value with the 2 vaccine producers — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 23, 2021

He stated the joint buying energy of the state governments would pressure the producers to comply with a uniform value.

“States should take the initiative. The central authorities has abdicated its duty and surrendered to company profiteering,” Mr Chidambaram added.

The Centre introduced on Monday that everybody above 18 years of age shall be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from Could 1, whereas personal hospitals and states will be capable to purchase the pictures from producers.

It additionally stated vaccine producers could be free to produce 50 per cent of the doses to the state governments and within the open marketplace for which they should make an advance declaration of the value earlier than Could 1.

Serum Institute of India introduced a value of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for personal hospitals.

