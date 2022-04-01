Status of AFSPA in northeast states: All you need to know | India News

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday decided to reduce the number of areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after several decades. The move came three months after the government constituted a committee to examine lifting AFSPA in Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed by the Army in December 2021 in a case of “mistaken identity”.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. Civil society groups and rights activists have been demanding withdrawal of the ‘draconian law’ from the north-east claiming violation of human rights by the armed forces. The AFSPA has been in force for decades in the three north-eastern states to assist the armed forces operating there to tackle…