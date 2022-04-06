Status yellow wind warning for six countries

Met ireann has issued yellow wind warnings for six counties and has forecast severe gusts in places.

Wind warnings in place for Clare, Galway and Mayo until 9 p.m. Very strong southwesterly winds expected from west to northwest.

The winds will be strong with some strong gusts over the coastal areas and the waves are likely to rise.

A separate Yellow Wind Warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo is in effect until 6am tomorrow as very strong southwesterly winds are forecast.

Road users are advised to drive carefully in open areas.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Armagh, Downs, Fermanagh and Tyrone with the potential for strong winds and travel disruption throughout the night.

The warning is in effect from 8 PM today to 5 AM tomorrow.