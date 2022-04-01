Steady start by Maguire as Ko Chevron battles to cut championship

As is tradition in the week before the US Masters, it was the women’s turn to lead in the first Major of the year – the Chevron Championships – and, for title watchers, one of the biggest surprises came how world number one Jin Young, who had spoken of a Grand Slam ambition prior to the event, was left fighting to avoid the cut.

While American Jennifer Kupcho and Australian Minji Lee shared the clubhouse lead with a six-under-par 66, and Leona Maguire stabilized with an unexpected start to level 72, it was the South Korean’s obsolete birdie. -to-over-par 74 free round, the more caught…


