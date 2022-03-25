Stealth Omicron symptoms: 2 telltale signs of infection from BA.2 Covid variant not to ignore

The rising COVID infections have been fueled largely by the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, which now accounts for the majority of cases across the UK.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty said the virus is causing pressure in the NHS, but the high rate of transmission is fortunately not translating into intensive care cases and deaths.

Rising COVID infections are largely fueled by the BA.2 sub-version (Composite: Kim Moog / JPMedia)