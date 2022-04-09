Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24 after being hit by a car in South Florida, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. This information came to Shafter Per Haskins’s agent Cedric Saunders.

Haskins joined the Steelers ahead of the 2021 season and has appeared in the mix to battle for the starting quarterback job this season following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Details are scarce at the moment, but we’ll share any updates we have. For now, our hearts are with the Haskins family during this time. Haskins played his college football at Ohio State and was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Presumably Haskins was in South Florida at the invitation of Mitch Trubisky, who invited his new…