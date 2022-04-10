Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at age 24 in car accident

Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Florida, the NFL franchise said. He was barely 24 years old.

Citing the player’s agent Cedric Saunders, US outlet ESPN reported that Haskins did not survive his injuries after being hit by a car in South Florida, where he was training with the Steelers.

“I am devastated, I have no words for the sudden death of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “happened…