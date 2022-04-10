Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at age 24 in car accident

By Belgian

Pittsburgh’s youth NFL franchise reservoir was hit by a car in Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Florida, the NFL franchise said. He was barely 24 years old.

Citing the player’s agent Cedric Saunders, US outlet ESPN reported that Haskins did not survive his injuries after being hit by a car in South Florida, where he was training with the Steelers.

“I am devastated, I have no words for the sudden death of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “happened…


