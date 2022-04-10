Steelers slam NFL reporter for tweet following QB Haskins’ death

The death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins followed what NFL players and fans described as an insensitive tweet by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Haskins, 24, died after being hit by a dump truck in South Florida on Saturday.

Shafter was one of the first to tweet about Haskins’ death, but the way he did it, he got hacked.

In a now-deleted tweet, Schaffter said Haskins was “struggling to catch up with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL”.

Schefter’s original message was retweeted more than 20,000 times before it was deleted and rewritten to exclude any mention of Haskins’ “struggle”.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called Shafter “lame” and CBS host Josina…