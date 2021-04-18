Stefanos Tsitsipas to meet Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo final

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans whereas Andrey Rublev adopted up his upset of Rafael Nadal by beating Casper Ruud.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will tackle Andrey Rublev within the last of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday. Whoever wins, it would imply a primary Masters title for one of many main members of the brand new technology making an attempt to wrestle management of males’s tennis from its ageing juggernauts. Tsitsipas and Rublev have each loved robust begins to 2021 and the champion on Sunday will head the annual standings following shock losses for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

From the Subsequent Gen Finals to a Masters 1000 Remaining 🙌 One in all them will probably be topped the #RolexMCMasters champ tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/NL9foD1ztv – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 17, 2021

Rublev beat Nadal with a superb efficiency within the quarter-finals and he adopted that up by seeing off Norwegian clay specialist Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5.

Tsitsipas is but to drop a set and he was fully dominant in a 6-2 6-1 victory over Djokovic’s conqueror Dan Evans.

The Greek, who has beforehand misplaced Masters finals in Madrid and Canada, mentioned: “I actually, actually wish to be in that place the place I come near successful massive tournaments like this, just like the Rolex Masters right here in Monte-Carlo. It is a dream of mine to be taking part in within the last, truthfully.

“We’re form of used to seeing Djokovic and Nadal go deep within the tournaments. Simply let the younger weapons present what they received, I suppose. It is the way it ought to be generally. Perhaps truly all the time. It is time for all the time, not generally.”