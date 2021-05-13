Stefy Patel Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Stefy Patel Biography

Name Stefy Patel Real Name Stefy Patel Nickname Stefy Profession Actress & Model Date of Birth January 15 1996 Age 23 (As of 2019) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Children NA Religion Christian Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Mount Carmel school

DAV school, Hazaribagh College Din Dayal College, New Delhi

Delhi University Hobbies Music, Dance, Playing Badminton, Makeup Birth Place Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India Hometown Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India Current City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian

Stefy Patel’s Official Social Profiles

facebook.com/iamstefypatel

twitter.com/StefyPatel

instagram.com/stefy_patel

Interesting facts about Stefy Patel

The Jharkhand girl has crowned the title Miss Teen International 2016 .

. In 2018, Stefy attended as a celebrity in the meet and greet photoshoot event conducted by Vinci talents.

She loves to TikTok videos.

She has more than 54k followers ?(as of May 2020) on her Instagram account.

Movies List

All new upcoming movies list of actress Stefy Patel,

Stefy Patel Images

Check out the latest photos of actress Stefy,