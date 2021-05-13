Stefy Patel Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Stefy Patel Biography
|Name
|Stefy Patel
|Real Name
|Stefy Patel
|Nickname
|Stefy
|Profession
|Actress & Model
|Date of Birth
|January 15 1996
|Age
|23 (As of 2019)
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Religion
|Christian
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Mount Carmel school
DAV school, Hazaribagh
|College
|Din Dayal College, New Delhi
Delhi University
|Hobbies
|Music, Dance, Playing Badminton, Makeup
|Birth Place
|Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India
|Hometown
|Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India
|Current City
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Stefy Patel’s Official Social Profiles
facebook.com/iamstefypatel
twitter.com/StefyPatel
instagram.com/stefy_patel
Interesting facts about Stefy Patel
- The Jharkhand girl has crowned the title Miss Teen International 2016.
- In 2018, Stefy attended as a celebrity in the meet and greet photoshoot event conducted by Vinci talents.
- She loves to TikTok videos.
- She has more than 54k followers ?(as of May 2020) on her Instagram account.
Movies List
Stefy Patel Images
