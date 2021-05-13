ENTERTAINMENT

Stefy Patel Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Stefy Patel Biography

Name Stefy Patel
Real Name Stefy Patel
Nickname Stefy
Profession Actress & Model
Date of Birth January 15 1996
Age 23 (As of 2019)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Children NA
Religion Christian
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Mount Carmel school
DAV school, Hazaribagh
College Din Dayal College, New Delhi
Delhi University
Hobbies Music, Dance, Playing Badminton, Makeup
Birth Place Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India
Hometown Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India
Current City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Stefy Patel’s Official Social Profiles

facebook.com/iamstefypatel

twitter.com/StefyPatel

instagram.com/stefy_patel

Interesting facts about Stefy Patel

  • The Jharkhand girl has crowned the title Miss Teen International 2016.
  • In 2018, Stefy attended as a celebrity in the meet and greet photoshoot event conducted by Vinci talents.
  • She loves to TikTok videos.
  • She has more than 54k followers ?(as of May 2020) on her Instagram account.

Movies List

All new upcoming movies list of actress Stefy Patel,

Stefy Patel Images

Check out the latest photos of actress Stefy,

Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images
Borrder Movie Still
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel
Stefy Patel

Related Items:

Most Popular

85
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
46
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top