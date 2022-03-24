Stellantis and LG Energy announce joint venture battery plant for Canada





Stelantis and LG Energy Solutions (LGES) have signed binding, definitive agreements to establish the first large-scale domestic, electric vehicle battery manufacturing factory in Canada.

The joint venture company will produce lithium-ion battery cells and modules to meet “a significant portion” of Stelantis’ vehicle production needs in North America.

The joint venture will spend C$5 billion (US$4.1 billion) to set up operations that will include a battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ontario. Construction of the plant will begin later this year with production commencing in the first quarter of 2024.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of 45 gigawatt hours (GWh) and…