Stellantis and LG Energy announce new 45 GWh battery cell factory in Canada

Stelantis and LG Energy announced that together they will build a new 45 GWh battery cell factory in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

After being considered a laggard in the electrification of the auto industry, Stelantis is now trying to speed up its EV plans with some significant investments in electric vehicles.

CEO Carlos Tavares has clarified that while the group is reluctantly moving towards all-electric vehicles, it is moving forward nonetheless.

And if you want to make electric vehicles in large quantities, the first thing you have to do is secure the supply of battery cells, and that’s what this new announcement is all about.

