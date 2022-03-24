Stellantis And LGES Announce 45+ GWh Gigafactory In Canada

Stelantis and LG Chem’s LG Energy Solutions (LGES) officially announced an investment of over $5 billion CAD ($4.1 billion USD) in a battery gigafactory joint venture in Canada. Both the partners have signed definitive agreements.

The intention for a joint venture in North America was first revealed in October 2021, and earlier this month, rumors surfaced about a location in Canada. LGES this week announced a $1.5 billion investment in 51% of the project, tentatively named “LGES-STLA JV”.

The Stellantis-LGES joint venture will be the first large-scale lithium-ion battery cell and module production plant in Canada with an annual production capacity of over 45 GWh.

As part of the investment, the partners will build an all-new battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Plant…