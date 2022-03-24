Stellantis, LG Energy to Build Battery Plant in Windsor, Ontario

OTTAWA – Stellantis and South Korea’s LG Energy Solutions announced that they will build a C$5 billion ($4.1 billion) electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, ON, Canada.

The automaker also says it is expanding its European battery-production capabilities with plans to replace its engine plant in Termoli, Italy.

The Windsor plant will be the first of its kind in Ontario and should open in 2024, employing an estimated 2,500 people. it will be annual Battery Production Capacity 45 GWh and will supply Stellantis plants in North America.

Stelantis CEO Carlos Tavares (pictured, bottom left) Says the plant is part of the automaker’s “aggressive electrification roadmap in the region that aims to kill 50% of the battery-electric-vehicle …