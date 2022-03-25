Step Brothers: AJ Griffin, Paolo Banchero have room for activities

Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) and forward AJ Griffin (21) defend against Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, January 8, 2022. (AP photo/Gerry Broome)

Ahead of Duke-Texas Tech, I wrote a detailed breakdown piece, looking at the Sweet 16 matchup from different angles. So, make sure to check it out.

However, there’s one last thing I wanted to touch on quickly: the conversations and off-ball action with AJ Griffin and Paolo Banchero.

P5: Passing Machine

Since the month of December, AJ Griffin has played great basketball, while emerging as a top 5-6 prospect for the 2022 NBA Draft. During this season, Griffin has played with the ball-dominant quartet…