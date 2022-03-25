LATEST

Step Brothers: AJ Griffin, Paolo Banchero have room for activities

Posted on
AJ Griffin Banchero

Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) and forward AJ Griffin (21) defend against Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, January 8, 2022. (AP photo/Gerry Broome)

Ahead of Duke-Texas Tech, I wrote a detailed breakdown piece, looking at the Sweet 16 matchup from different angles. So, make sure to check it out.

However, there’s one last thing I wanted to touch on quickly: the conversations and off-ball action with AJ Griffin and Paolo Banchero.

P5: Passing Machine

Since the month of December, AJ Griffin has played great basketball, while emerging as a top 5-6 prospect for the 2022 NBA Draft. During this season, Griffin has played with the ball-dominant quartet…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top