Step inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s new Worli home as they give a video tour | Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Sriram Nene have recently rented a new house in Mumbai. The house is in a high rise building in the posh Worli area of Mumbai. On Thursday, Madhuri shared some glimpses and videos of her new home on social media. According to reports, the couple's new home was available for rent 12.5 lakh per month.
Madhuri shared a collage of videos on Instagram Stories on Thursday evening. In the video, she and husband Sriram can be seen entering their new house…