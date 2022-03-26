Step inside Madhuri Dixit’s lavish sea-facing apartment in Worli high-rise, which she’s renting for Rs 12.5 lakh per month

actor Madhuri Dixit And her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene gave their fans a viral tour of their new Worli apartment. The couple reportedly rented the sea-facing house for Rs 12.5 lakh a month, and set a strict deadline for designer Apoorva Shroff to get it ready.
In a series of videos shared on Instagram Stories, Madhuri and her husband took fans home while talking with Apoorva, who shared several close-up looks at the finished apartment on her company’s Instagram account. She revealed that she only had 45 days to redesign the apartment, as she posted videos of their discussions…