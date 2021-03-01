‘Steph Curry and Kell Thompson are the biggest backcourts ever’: 2-time NBA champion explains why the Warriors’ stars make ‘GOAT duo’? sport

2x NBA champion Mychal Thompson makes a case for the Splash Brothers as the best backcourt duo in NBA history.

The Golden State Warriors could not manage to build on their winning streak tonight, as they were short of LeBron James and The Lakers. The defending champions were too much for the Warriors to handle, as they won the competition 117–91.

Even though no one went above 20 points, the Lakers had six points compared to the three-digit Warriors. He beat the Warriors 60–35 on the board and gave 7% better shots. All these things combined to make the Warriors fall short.

“Steph and Kell are the best backcourts ever”: Machal Thompson

Prior to the Lakers game, Machal Thompson was in talks with NBC Sports Bay Area. Speaking to them, Mychal called the Splash Brothers the best backcourt duo in NBA history. Michael says that he may be a bit biased, considering Kel to be his son, but that’s what he believes.

“I think they are perfect for each other. They are the best backcourt to play together. Obviously I’m biased, but I think this is the biggest backcourt ever. On coming back to KL next year, they will come back and take them to exactly where they left off. “

Mychal, like so many of us here, both believe that when Klay comes back next season, they will both pick up from where they left off. The two have achieved a lot together. They went to the 5 finals together, winning 3 rings there. They have a combined 11 All-Star appearances, and 2 3-point competition championships. Steph holds two back-to-back MVP honors and was the first player to be unanimously declared MVP. Kell is one of the most explosive players, as represented by his 37 points in a quarter, his 60 points in 3 quarters, or his NBA record 14 three-pointers in a game.

Mychal Thompson states that Steph and Klay are “the best backcourt to play together” pic.twitter.com/mlPY2sEHCn – Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2021

Maichal talks about how the two revolutionized the game together, but also understands the role Drummond plays.

“They have mutual respect for each other. They know that they have to depend on each other to win the championship. So does Drummond Green. These three understand and respect each other’s game so much that they know that they cannot win the other without doing their work. And there is no ego involved. “

Hopefully when Kelly comes back next year, we see the Splash Brothers being very high and their natural game.