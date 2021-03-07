“Steph Curry is the greatest shooter ever”: Damien Lillard crowned Warriors MVP as ‘goat’ shooter. sport

Damian Lillard says that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, he also places himself in the category of ‘goat’ shooters.

The NBA had its fair share of knock down shooters, dating back to the 80s. People like Larry Bird are routinely referred to as beyond the mid-range and beyond a regular arc, making the defense ever so slightly move toward the 3-point line.

In the 90s, players such as Reggie Miller, Steve Kerr, Drazen Petrovich made the same impact on others. However, no player in this league’s history has had an impact on the defensive differential more than Steph Curry.

Curry is not ‘splattering’ on the scene and the NBA. His ability to easily eject shots from 28+ feet, coupled with a quick release, took the NBA by storm. It has attempted to uplift players like Trae Young and Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard credits Steph Curry with being his biggest shooter.

The debate around the biggest shooter in NBA history was equally active when Karivi was racking up MVPs and destroying 3-point shooting records. Fast forward to today and it is no question that Davidson alum lives perfectly in the NBA’s biggest field of shooting greats.

He is short of 400-pointers surpassing Ray Allen in most shots made beyond the arc; A record that Steph would easily break. Damian Lillard recognizes Curry’s greatness and lends his support to the Warriors MVP to start a 3-digit revolution.

“I think Steph is the greatest shooter ever. But I think when it comes to that deep ball, I am equally good.

There is a reason as to why Damian Lillard has been nicknamed Lillard himself by the NBA logo. He needs a split in the double team as soon as he crosses the half-finished line. Dame has made himself a threat from 35+ feet and if left open from that range, it will let it fly.

Although Steph may be the greatest shooter ever, even Curry fans can admit that Steam was not routinely allowed to fly over the boundaries that are operated by Damien Lillard.