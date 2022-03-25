Steph Curry meets with Arkansas basketball before Sweet 16 vs. Gonzaga

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry meets with Arkansas men’s basketball coaches ahead of the Razorbacks facing Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 24.

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Arkansas Men’s Basketball Twitter account shared a photo of Curry meeting with Arkansas coaches before the game. “Get some tips on playing at Chess Center from the Stephankery 30 pregame,” the tweet read.

Curry played for current Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart, who was the Warriors’ head coach during Curry’s rookie NBA season in 2010–11.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman also shared a tweet after meeting with Curry. Musselman said, “So happy @mosesmody gets to learn from a veteran…