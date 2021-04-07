“Steph Curry saves Steve Kerr’s career yet again”: Kendrick Perkins praises Warriors MVP for 41-point outburst in win over Bucks without Giannis | The SportsRush

Kendrick Perkins takes to Twitter to say that Steph Curry and his 41 points have yet again, saved Steve Kerr’s coaching career.

The Golden State Warriors went into their game against the Milwaukee Bucks last night while being 1-7 in their last 8 games. They are currently clinging onto the final play-in tournament spot with New Orleans and Sacramento hot on their tail.

In an effort to further establish themselves into the play-in, they knew they had to take advantage of the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo was out against them, and snag a dub.

Steph Curry took it upon himself to drag the Warriors to a 122-121 victory over Middleton and the Bucks, with Kelly Oubre rattling home the game-winning free throws. Curry scored 41 points on merely 21 shots, while shooting 50% from beyond the arc.

With Steph picking up where he left off, after coming back from his tailbone injury, the Warriors have a chance to move up the standings.

Kendrick Perkins says Steph Curry has ‘saved’ Steve Kerr’s job with his 41 points.

Kendrick Perkins had a slightly different take when addressing Curry’s 41 points from last night. Though he did commend the two-time MVP on his scoring outburst, he continued on by saying Curry is responsible for Steve Kerr having a job in the first place.

Steph Curry with a 41 piece wing dinner Teriyaki style with the W tonight…he continues to save Steve Kerr! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 7, 2021

The narrative of “can Steve Kerr win without a good team”, dates all the way to the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. After having Curry go down with a hand injury and be sidelined for nearly the entire season, the answer we got was “no, he cannot”.

Now, with Steph Curry in and out of the lineup, he has put up a record of 24-27. This is more or less expected of the Warriors as Klay is still out. Like Perk, many believe Steve Kerr goes as far as Steph Curry takes him. After all, his record without Curry is 41-79, while with the All-NBA guard, is a whopping 320-86.

However, it is quite obvious that when you take a top 3 point guard of all time in his prime out of a lineup, the roster is bound to suffer offensive deficiencies. Besides, this 2021 Warriors roster is far from perfect.

James Wiseman is a shell of what of he was at the start of the season. Draymond has become a non-scoring threat. Kelly Oubre isn’t all too happy with his role, and the rest of the squad is flat-out not good enough.

Steve Kerr has been placed in the upper echelons of NBA coaches for his 3 Finals victories, and for good reason too. But perhaps his value was overstated and the media and fans should not have put him that high of a pedestal in the first place.