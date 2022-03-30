Stephanie Hurst says doctor told her she would lose family and friends if she contracted the infection

Radio presenter Stephanie Hirst has revealed that a doctor told her as a teenager that she should not contract the infection or else she would risk losing her family and friends.

The Hits radio host announced in 2014 that she was transgender and was undergoing gender confirmation surgery.

Hearst appeared on Wednesday (March 30) loose Womenwhere he opened up about his experience of transition.

Hurst said she knew she was trans by the age of three, but her mother “brushed it under the carpet” because she “understood nothing about it” and expected everything “just will be gone”.

The presenter then said that she went to a doctor about the infection when she was a teenager, but he had advised her not to go along with it.

“I went to see him and I…