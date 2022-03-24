Stephen A. Smith Was Furious At Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo For Calling Ja Morant Better Than Allen Iverson: “I’m Gonna Call Security To Have You Removed From This Studio.”

After famed NBA analyst Max Kellerman left ESPN’s First Take, it seemed like there was no one to toe toe with veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. But after a few tries, it looks like ESPN has found the perfect person to pair Smith with.

Yes, we are talking about none other than Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo. Russo is engaging with Smith with some very hot takes. But even for Russo, his most recent take may be a little too hot.

In one episode of the show, Rousseau claimed that between Ja Morant and Alan Iverson, he would choose Ja. Here are the reasons Rousseau cited for his choice.