Stephen Breyer Speaks Out Amid Speculation

Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has said that his colleague Justice Clarence Thomas is in no danger after being hospitalized last week due to infection.

TMZ reported Thursday that Breyer said the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice was fine, barely a week after she was admitted to hospital on March 18, experiencing flu-like symptoms.

In a statement on March 20, the court said that Thomas is at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“He was tested, diagnosed with infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court said in a statement. “His symptoms are reducing, he is resting well, and he is expected to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”

The Supreme Court statement did not explain why Thomas waited two days to disclose…

