Stephen Bristol, Spike Lee and Netflix reunion for ‘Gordon Hemingway and the Realm of the Sementul’

Stephen Bristol, who made his directorial debut with ‘See You Tomorrow’ Netflix, Is once again teaming up with the global streaming giant for his next project ‘Gordon Hemingway and the Real of Cethulhu’.

The film will be produced by Spike Lee (‘Da 5 Bloods’), who also produced Bristol’s first Netflix film ‘See You Tum’; Lloyd Levine (‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Watchman’) and Beatridge Levine (‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘The Mauritanian’).

The original screenplay for Netflix’s feature film ‘Gordon Hemingway and the Real of Keithulu’ has been written by Hoon Woon with additional revisions by both Woon and Fredrik Bailey. Lloyd Levine and Beatriz Levine initially selected the special screenplay from Voon and brought the film to Bristol and Lee.

According to Netflix, the film’s official logline reads, “Set in East Africa, in 1928, rogue American gunman Gordon Hemingway teamed up with Ethiopia’s aristocratic warrior Prinsak Zenbe to save a hijacked king from an ancient evil. ”

‘Gordon Hemingway and the Realm of Cthulhu’ will be co-produced by Oliver Ostededal and Tom Olson for Goodbye Kansid’s production arm Infinity Entertainment. Goodbye Kansas, an award-winning visual effects company, will lead visual effects on the film.

Bristol’s previous credits include ‘See You Tomorrow’, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was released globally on Netflix in 2019. The socially conscious, time-travel adventure film Nee received only public reviews, but also went on to win The Independent Spirit. Award for Best First Screenplay.

