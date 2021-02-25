“Stephen Curry Changes the Game Like Michael Jordan”: Notts legend Patrick Ewing compares Steph to Warriors on Goat. sport

Patrick Ewing says Stephen Curry changed the game, just as Michael Jordan did Hitting Floor every night.

If you told someone 6 years ago that a 6’3 kid from Davidson would be mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan, they would never fathom it. However, 2x MVP season and 3 rings later, Steph Curry deserves to be mentioned alongside Mahan.

However, it is not his achievements that require comparisons between Steph Curry and Michael Jordan. It is his ability to revolutionize the game forever, which requires comparison.

Also read: “James Harden is by far the best player in the NBA”: Kendrick Perkins lobbied LeBron James of the Lakers for a net star as a serious MVP candidate this year.

Steph Curry and Michael Jordan have playstyles that are different from the world and yet, have caused the NBA to change drastically as it progresses.

People like Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant followed in Mike’s footsteps, while people like Damien Lillard and Trey Young Look went to carry Torch Curry.

Patrick Ewing compares between Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan

Despite countless postseason shortcomings against the Chicago Bulls, Patrick Ewing is highly regarded by his former mentor. He compared Steph had an influence on Jordan while he was in his succession.

Like Michael, Steph changed the game. You guys shot those deep shots and did the things that he did. Michael made it all what he was doing. Georgetown played the role of Davidson and my son was in the team so I went to the game. Curry kicked our licks. “

“I still didn’t think he would become the player that he became. I take my hat off to him, he is definitely a student of the game, he works in his craft and he has those guys play along as a team.”

Also read: “Kobe Bryant Should Have NBA Logo”: Vanessa Bryant agreed with Kyrie Irving that Nets is considering his idea to replace star Jerry West

Although Jordan was not the first guard to actually enter the rare air, he was certainly the first to see his in-game moments for the world. Steph Curry changed the way teams play the game forever.

Their ability to stretch the floor was never seen before and the team was desperate to try to find people who were like long-range snipers. The NBA has never produced more talented shooters in its league and all this is thanks to the success of Curry and the Warriors.