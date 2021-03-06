“Stephen Curry comes and goes as a shooter for me”: Skip Bayless criticizes the Warriors superstar shooting before the All-Star Game. sport

LATEST

"Stephen Curry comes and goes as a shooter for me": Skip Bayless criticizes the Warriors superstar shooting before the All-Star Game.

Skip Bayless makes some misleading criticism about unanimous MVP Stephen Curry for shooting this season, ahead of the All-Star Game.

If you are a fan of the NBA, casual or not, you probably know who Stephen Curry is. The greatest shooter of all time, and the man who changed the NBA. Curry has always been an incredible shooter. During his cheat year, the player still shot over 40% from beyond the arc.

This year however, during the start of the campaign, he found himself struggling a lot. His colleagues did not understand the system at that time. And despite Steph Curry’s off-ball movement, they failed to get him what they needed.

But, as the season progressed, the 32-year-old has brought his efficiency beyond the arc to 41.1%. He also averages 29.7 points and 6.3 assists. These are MVP level numbers. And yet, Skipp Bayless seems to have found it in itself to criticize any small error.

“This year, Stephen Curry was not meant to be sniffed as a shooter”: Skip Bayless

On his show ‘Undisputed’, Skipp was talking about Team Lebron before the Bayless All-Star Game. And so, when the subject of floor spacing came up on the team, that is what to say.

Let’s look at LeBron’s starting lineup. Is Luca a shooter? No, he is a cheap shooter. Is Giannis a shooter? No, he cannot lick. Is Lebron James Really a Shooter? Does he do this? No, I will give you just below average. So, let’s look at Steph’s year so far.

This year, he is not meant to be sniffed as a shooter. His career average from three is 43% and he is two percentage points lower at 41 – which, apparently, is still excellent by human standards. But that is not a step. She started the year with a 2–10 performance from three, she did 1–10 the night she was 1–11, and the second night against Portland, she was 5–14. Therefore, he has been hot this year.

Sometimes, in the biggest stages, Steph can go as cold as it can get hot…. Therefore, I have no idea whether he is a slam-dunk teammate as a three-point shooter or as a scorer. He comes and visits me as a shooter. “

This is a serious comment to say the least. While it’s true that Stephen Curry has a career average of 43.3% out of three, he doesn’t really look like that this season. Despite playing more iso-ball than before, he is higher, still shooting 41.1% on the 11th game.

He may have had a slight drop in his percentage, but the playstyle has also changed significantly, adopting Stephen Curry. And Bayless’s failure to recognize this context really illustrates the kind of analyst he is.

