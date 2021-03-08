“Stephen Curry draws a Larry Bird in a 3-point contest”: The Warriors’ superstar reveals to Reggie Miller why he was uber-confident ahead of his win? sport

Reggie Miller asked Warriors superstar Stephen Curry if he talked to his competitors like Larry Bird last night, and Steph had a brilliant answer.

Back in 1986, Larry Bird entered a 3-point contest with a swagger hithro before him. The way he carried himself through the night, not even taking off his warm-up jacket, was really something else.

Bird is one of the biggest trash talkers we’ve ever had in the NBA. The Celtics legend is the last player to win 3 MVPs in 3 consecutive seasons. At the time of the 1988 All-Star Weekend, Bird was removed a few months from his final final appearance.

Hick refused to take off his warm-up jacket from the French liqueur. He called the other contestants and said, “So who is coming tonight?”

Curry occupies an equal place in his career, establishing himself as the greatest shooter of all time for a long time.

‘Sometimes you just see that’: Stephen Curry replies to Reggie Miller about Larry Bird

After Stephen Curry won a close final round against Mike Conley, he was The interview By Reggie Miller about how confident he was ahead of the competition.

“Step.” Seriously, I have to ask this question and I want you to be honest, ”said Miller.

“Did you draw one Larry Bird before the 3-point contest and went to the rest of the competition and said ‘who among you is shooting each other?” Be true now agree.”

“Hey Reg, sometimes you don’t even need to say that,” Curry said with a laugh. “You just walk into the locker room. You just got that look. “

"Sometimes you don't even have to say that. You just walk into the locker room. "🤣@ StephenCurry30 And @ReggieMillerTNT Joking about pulling a larry bird first # MtnDew3pt Contest.

Given how Curry set the court on fire in the first round with a score of 31, it was probably an understanding. Curry’s Lights Out shooting was one of the highlights of the all-star All-Star night.