“Stephen Curry, f ** k in friends, you have to go”: David West revealed what he recommended to the Warriors star during the 2017-18 NBA season

Former Warriors forward and 2-time champion David West revealed what he once called Stephen Curry during his 2017-18 season.

Back in 2016, the Warriors gained a 3–1 lead in the one-season NBA Finals, scoring 73–9. However, as the game ended, the Warriors planned their next move. He signed Kevin Durant on a 2-year deal, a decision that changed the entire dynamic of the league.

Steph is regarded as one of the most reckless players from around the league, and proved to be a Warrior running alongside KD. Curry drew personal praise for complementing KD and Kel, and it turned out very well for him. The Warriors won 3 rings in 5 years and had the best team of 2010.

Also read: “Lamello Ball is beating badly on Instagram models”: Hornets fraudsters think how to get social media affected attention

In their first campaign together, the Warriors of 2016–17 recorded a 67–15 record in the regular season. They went 12–0 in the playoffs to secure the Western Conference Champions title. In the finals, they defeated the Cavs 4–1 to win their first title and a second title in three years.

David West talks about how Stephen Curry sacrificed in the 2017-18 campaign

Ever since KD’s decision to join the Warriors was made public, the biggest question was how the All Stars would play together. However, Stephen Curry never made an issue and how he sacrificed for the team.

David West was recently on The Ringer Podcast. He talked about how he was not comfortable in the 2017-18 campaign. There were nights when she felt that Steph was giving too much away to please the other people playing with her.

“There were nights where I told Steph that the first year, like, ‘F-K these friends, you agreed to go. Steph was trying a lot, like, making everyone comfortable. He knows that Kell wants to score, shoots the ball, that’s Kell Thompson. He knows [Draymond Green] Likes to keep the ball in his hands so Drye can make plays. KD needs his time. “

“So Steph was the one making the most sacrifices and I’m like, ‘Yo, f-k you’re doing? You’ll do what you know, man.’ I’ll tell him for a few nights and he’ll see me. [funny]. Because I don’t think anyone would tell him, like, ‘Yo, you tripin’. You can’t pass that one, dog. ‘”

Full feature of the interview can be seen here:

What was so strange about the Warriors of 2017-18? @loganmmurdock And @Bell19Raza ask @ D_West30 about this #real ones. : https://t.co/fONKP88FeV pic.twitter.com/ahbng98X4J – The Ringer (@ringer) 26 February, 2021

Also read: Michael Jordan paid Jerry Stackhouse for a minor conceived as a rogue: “Nobody in the NBA can stop me one-on-one”

Post “Stephen Curry, f ** k in friends, you have to go”: David West revealed what he recommended to the Warriors star during the 2017-18 NBA season Appeared first sport.