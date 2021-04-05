Stephen Curry is absolutely appalled by the racially charged attacks on Asian Americans in the Atlanta last month: “Disgust, horror, and outright anger, we have to do better” | The SportsRush

Warriors star Steph Curry condemns the attacks against Asian Americans last month in Atlanta, says he was disgusted and in horror.

The United States has been through quite a bit of turmoil this past 14 months. Everything from having the highest amount of COVID cases of any country in the world to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement sweeping the nation, the US has not had it easy.

With the black community still reeling from the unjust killings of several black Americans such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, US was hit with yet another racially charged even that resulted in the death of members from another minority group.

On March 16th, 6 women of Asian descent were murdered in a spa in Atlanta, an act that clearly had a racial component to it. This was followed by a spree of incidents with racial motivation across the country.

The NBA community was quick to condemn this type of violence, with a multitude of teams taking to social media to follow suit. Asian American athletes like Jeremy Lin released their experiences with racism and called for a swift act of justice to be enacted.

Steph Curry says we have to do better as a community

Athletes of non-Asian descent also spoke out about the Atlanta shooting with LeBron James taking to Twitter to voice his disapproval and Damian Lillard wearing a hoodie which read, “Stop Asian Hate,” something Lin was very appreciative of on social media.

Steph Curry recently spoke to the Undefeated and talked about how he felt when he first heard the news of the tragedy.

“Disgust, horror, and outright anger at why any violence keeps happening in our country. After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better.”

The NBA has always been a league that prides itself on being involved in matters similar to this, that take place across the States. The enter NBA Bubble experience from last year had the Black Lives Matter movement as its backdrop.

They have not yet done something similar for the Asian community as of yet but if public outrage were to increase, the NBA will look to address it in a way similar to what they did at the Bubble.