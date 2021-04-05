LATEST

Stephen Curry is absolutely appalled by the racially charged attacks on Asian Americans in the Atlanta last month: “Disgust, horror, and outright anger, we have to do better” | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Stephen Curry is absolutely appalled by the racially charged attacks on Asian Americans in the Atlanta last month: “Disgust, horror, and outright anger, we have to do better”

Warriors star Steph Curry condemns the attacks against Asian Americans last month in Atlanta, says he was disgusted and in horror.

The United States has been through quite a bit of turmoil this past 14 months. Everything from having the highest amount of COVID cases of any country in the world to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement sweeping the nation, the US has not had it easy.

With the black community still reeling from the unjust killings of several black Americans such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, US was hit with yet another racially charged even that resulted in the death of members from another minority group.

On March 16th, 6 women of Asian descent were murdered in a spa in Atlanta, an act that clearly had a racial component to it. This was followed by a spree of incidents with racial motivation across the country.

Also Read: “Jalen Suggs Had Football Skills Too” Gonzaga Final Four Buzzer Beater Star Could Have Been In The NFL

The NBA community was quick to condemn this type of violence, with a multitude of teams taking to social media to follow suit. Asian American athletes like Jeremy Lin released their experiences with racism and called for a swift act of justice to be enacted.

Steph Curry says we have to do better as a community

Athletes of non-Asian descent also spoke out about the Atlanta shooting with LeBron James taking to Twitter to voice his disapproval and Damian Lillard wearing a hoodie which read, “Stop Asian Hate,” something Lin was very appreciative of on social media.

Steph Curry recently spoke to the Undefeated and talked about how he felt when he first heard the news of the tragedy.

Also Read: “Every call is a charge in high school and college basketball”: LeBron James criticizes a call during the close NCAA Final Four match between Gonzaga and UCLA

“Disgust, horror, and outright anger at why any violence keeps happening in our country. After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better.”

The NBA has always been a league that prides itself on being involved in matters similar to this, that take place across the States. The enter NBA Bubble experience from last year had the Black Lives Matter movement as its backdrop.

They have not yet done something similar for the Asian community as of yet but if public outrage were to increase, the NBA will look to address it in a way similar to what they did at the Bubble.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
676
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
659
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
659
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
647
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
625
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
617
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
611
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
541
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
518
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
518
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top