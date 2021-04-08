LATEST

Stephen Curry Outlined the Greatest Desire Left In His NBA Career Before He Retires – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Stephen Curry Outlined the Greatest Desire Left In His NBA Career Before He Retires - Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Stephen Curry has been the driving force for the Golden State Warriors throughout nearly his entire NBA career. Curry has become the face of the franchise that has guided them to lasting success. As he moves closer to the end of his current contract, the two-time league MVP lined out what may ultimately dictate his NBA Future.

Contents hide
1 Stephen Curry’s fluid contract situation with the Warriors
2 Stephen Curry outlined the greatest desire left in his NBA career before he retires
3 NBA future remains in his hands

Stephen Curry’s fluid contract situation with the Warriors

RELATED: Stephen Curry Throws Shade and Describes How He Intimidated 3-Point Competition With Just 1 Move Before the Contest

Since last offseason, Stephen Curry’s long-term future with the Warriors has remained a prominent discussion.

Curry is currently in the fourth year of his five-year, $201.1 million deal that runs through the 2021-22 season. The 33-year-old had the opportunity to work out a three-year extension before the start of this campaign. Instead, he elected to push the conversation back to next offseason.

That alone has led to lingering dialogue around the matter as that decision has left open the door with his NBA future. However, Curry may have already indicated what will most impact his plans for his next contract.

Stephen Curry outlined the greatest desire left in his NBA career before he retires

RELATED: Stephen Curry May Have a $59 Million Reason Why He Hasn’t Signed an Extension With the Warriors

Over the last several years, Stephen Curry has become the franchise cornerstone piece in Golden State.

Curry has helped guide the Warriors to tremendous success while establishing himself as one of the game’s greatest talents. Those factors have greatly influenced his feelings toward the organization where he has spent his entire NBA career.

Before this season last December, Curry touched upon retirement, as he voiced no desire to step away anytime soon. He stated he hopes to retire “closer to his 40s.”

Beyond that, the biggest takeaway is that he holds the personal goal of playing with the Warriors for as long as he possibly can. (H/T Associated Press)

“Wearing the same jersey for as long as I can, that’s a huge goal, for sure. It’s an elite club of guys that you look at that have played with the same organization and been successful and achieved greatness in that respect,” Curry said.

“That would be an awesome accomplishment, something I’ve obviously spoken publicly about and very committed to. But that also goes with there’s a lot more to be accomplished on the court, and again I can’t fast forward to what the end is going to be. Enjoy the moment, enjoy the challenges that we have in front of us and what I have left to accomplish as a player.”

Curry has eyes on joining the likes of all-time greats Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tim Duncan, who all play for one franchise in their careers. Given today’s NBA, that alone is a rarity as players often head to other teams to better compete for championships.

It’s a lofty goal for Curry, but one that if he keeps up his level of play, he will receive that opportunity.

NBA future remains in his hands

RELATED: Stephen Curry Reveals Surprising Source of Inspiration That Fuels His Play

The next step for Stephen Curry is putting his words into action as he has continued to express interest in staying with Golden State.

There has recently been dialogue concerning LeBron James attempting to lure him into joining the LA Lakers. Warriors General manager Bob Myers has since shot that down, stating that the reasoning for the extension delay is to work out a longer deal.

Nonetheless, there is mutual interest from both sides to work out a new contract next offseason. If Curry is truly serious about his desire to play with one franchise for his entire career, an extension with Golden State will push him that much closer to that goal.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
775
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
773
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
762
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
738
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
731
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
686
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
664
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
621
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
615
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top