LATEST

“Stephen Curry will be offered $217 million extension in the summer”: Warriors superstar set to become the NBA player with highest average salary | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Stephen Curry will be offered $217 million extension in the summer": Warriors superstar set to become the NBA player with highest average salary

Stephen Curry is set to become the NBA’s highest-paid player yet again. He’s currently in talks with the Warriors’ front office for a $217 million deal.

If there’s one player who’s catapulted the value of his team in a short span of time, it’s Curry. The 2-time, back-to-back MVP has changed the game forever through 12 seasons in the NBA.

The way that Curry pulls up wherever, whenever he wants and swishes it like butter is unlike anything we’ve seen thus far. Damian Lillard may be the closest comparison, but Curry’s release is the fastest and soundest we’ve ever seen.

Also Read: “No more bulls**tting in practice”: Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley give hilarious interview following Timberwolves win over RJ Barrett’s Knicks

The Oracle Arena was witness to his talents for 10 years. During this period, their market value shot up from $335 million to $3.5 billion. It currently stands at a whopping $4.7 billion – the 2nd most valuable brand in the NBA.

Under Curry’s influence, the Warriors’ net worth stands even higher than that of LeBron James and his Lakers. This underlines his financial value to the franchise more than any other statistic.

Stephen Curry could sign a 4-year, $217 million extension this summer

Steph was eligible for a 3-year, $156 million extension in 2020. He took the more practical route, waiting until the 2021 offseason to be in position to sign a four-year, $217 million deal.

Bob Myers revealed the thinking behind the Warriors’ camp’s decision to wait out the offseason of 2020:

“It was such a rushed season and preseason … and with what was going on and dealing with Klay (Thompson’s Achilles injury) and all the things we had going on.”

“People listening may not realize the COVID stuff and dealing with that stuff was so unique. We just very congenially said, ‘Let’s talk about it next season.’”

Also Read: “Jimmy Butler had his Rolex on when he was beating the Timberwolves first team”: Jamal Crawford adds to the legend of how the Heat star forced a trade from Minneapolis

The Warriors will be in prime position to make at least another deep playoff run next season. Thompson’s season-ending Achilles tear derailed what could have been a spooky season for the team.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
403
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
387
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
377
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
375
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
370
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
337
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
329
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
329
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top