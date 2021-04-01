“Stephen Curry will be offered $217 million extension in the summer”: Warriors superstar set to become the NBA player with highest average salary | The SportsRush

Stephen Curry is set to become the NBA’s highest-paid player yet again. He’s currently in talks with the Warriors’ front office for a $217 million deal.

If there’s one player who’s catapulted the value of his team in a short span of time, it’s Curry. The 2-time, back-to-back MVP has changed the game forever through 12 seasons in the NBA.

The way that Curry pulls up wherever, whenever he wants and swishes it like butter is unlike anything we’ve seen thus far. Damian Lillard may be the closest comparison, but Curry’s release is the fastest and soundest we’ve ever seen.

The Oracle Arena was witness to his talents for 10 years. During this period, their market value shot up from $335 million to $3.5 billion. It currently stands at a whopping $4.7 billion – the 2nd most valuable brand in the NBA.

Under Curry’s influence, the Warriors’ net worth stands even higher than that of LeBron James and his Lakers. This underlines his financial value to the franchise more than any other statistic.

Stephen Curry could sign a 4-year, $217 million extension this summer

Steph was eligible for a 3-year, $156 million extension in 2020. He took the more practical route, waiting until the 2021 offseason to be in position to sign a four-year, $217 million deal.

Bob Myers revealed the thinking behind the Warriors’ camp’s decision to wait out the offseason of 2020:

“It was such a rushed season and preseason … and with what was going on and dealing with Klay (Thompson’s Achilles injury) and all the things we had going on.”

“People listening may not realize the COVID stuff and dealing with that stuff was so unique. We just very congenially said, ‘Let’s talk about it next season.’”

The Warriors will be in prime position to make at least another deep playoff run next season. Thompson’s season-ending Achilles tear derailed what could have been a spooky season for the team.