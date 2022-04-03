Stephen de Vries will be called up for Inter’s Serie A clash with Juventus, Italian media report

Inter defender Stephane de Verge will be called into the squad for their Serie A clash with Juventus tomorrow evening, although their matches are unlikely to start.

This according to the Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, via FCinternewsJoe reports that the Dutchman reacted well as he finalized the recovery process from his calf injury, while Marcelo Brozovic will also begin.

De Vries has spent the international break recovering from a calf injury he picked up a few weeks ago against Liverpool in the Champions League, which caused him to miss Nerazuri’s last two matches before the break.

The 30-year-old has yet to make a full comeback…