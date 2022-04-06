Stephen Diggs, Bills reach agreement on four-year, $96M extension

Another wide receiver got PAID.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the Buffalo Bills agreed with Stephen Diggs to elaborate on a four-year, $96 million contract extension, which could be worth more in incentives. Rapoport said Diggs will receive a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million in total guarantees as part of his new deal.
The deal puts the 28-year-old Diggs under contract at Buffalo for the next six seasons.
It’s a deserved payday for one of the top receivers in the NFL and Josh Allen’s go-to goal.
Diggs has recorded at least 1,000 yards in the past four seasons. After joining Buffalo two years ago, Diggs led the NFL to first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 with 127 catches for 1,535 yards and…
