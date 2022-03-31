Stephen Fleming pays tribute to Shane Warne at MCG Memorial Service

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming joined the flood of tributes to the late great Shane Warne at his state memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday night.

“Warne, you were one hell of a cricketer, but you were an even better partner. From taking my wicket on the field, to giving me my time, I thought it was a great deal,” Fleming said in a video message to the service, which attracted some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment on Wednesday night.

Fleming followed former Australian captain Michael Clarke, who remembered Warne taking care of him like a younger brother when he first made the Australian team.