Stephen Glass delighted to finish “emotional week”

The Dons booked their place within the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out win over Livingston

Stephen Glass praised his Aberdeen gamers’ willpower after they twice got here from behind in opposition to Livingston earlier than reaching the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on penalties. Glass loved a successful debut after the sport completed 2-2 after extra-time and his aspect will host Dundee United within the final eight after a midweek Scottish Premiership conflict with Celtic. The Dons misplaced goalkeeper Joe Lewis simply earlier than Jay Emmanuel-Thomas netted the primary of his double, however Niall McGinn equalised on the break with 13 minutes left.

Substitute Florian Kamberi additionally levelled two minutes after Aberdeen fell behind to a penalty and the hosts scored all 5 spot-kicks, with Livingston midfielder Jason Holt hitting the bar along with his effort.

“I am delighted we got here again twice in opposition to Livingston workforce that is robust to play in opposition to,” Glass mentioned.

“We requested the gamers to not panic at half-time, belief within the construction, belief in what we are attempting to do and the actions we’ve labored on, and within the second half you noticed a gaggle of gamers that believed it and had the urgency to try to implement it.

“For the entire group and positively for myself and the workers, it has been an emotional week and it takes its toll. You would see there was an vitality output and we obtained the sport moved a day earlier which affected our plans.

“However the belief the gamers put in us confirmed. There’s numerous work to be achieved, however while you’ve obtained a gaggle of gamers with that willpower, it is an amazing place to return in and work.”

Former Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods might discover himself including to his debut after Lewis suffered a bang to the rib space.

“I do not understand how he’s, he’s strolling round so he appears OK,” Glass mentioned. “It is a massive loss while you lose a goalkeeper like Joe, Woodsy was glorious coming in, although.”

Livingston boss David Martindale revealed his goal-scorer was prone to be within the ultimate weeks of his profession in West Lothian.

“The massive man was sensible,” Martindale mentioned. “We’re in all probability not going to carry on to him for an excessive amount of longer, he is made his emotions clear.

“To be trustworthy, we should not have a participant of that calibre as a result of he can go elsewhere and make much more cash. He might in all probability return to Thailand or someplace and earn double figures every week.

“That was his finest sport in a Livi shirt and better of luck to him wherever he finally ends up.”

Livingston conceded the primary equaliser moments after threatening themselves and after trying comfy for a lot of the second half.

“I am upset however am happy with the gamers on the similar time,” Martindale mentioned. “I’m gutted for them as a result of they put a lot into the sport.

“We must always have achieved higher with the second purpose as a result of we had been up of their field after which the subsequent factor they had been in our field scoring a purpose.

“So I’m pleased with the efficiency however not with the end result. It was an inch that price us in the long run with Holty’s penalty.”