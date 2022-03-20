Stephen Hawking’s Famous Black Hole Paradox Could Finally Be Solved

⇧ [VIDÉO] You might also like this partner content (after ad)

The work of Stephen Hawking has influenced many fields, and in particular those of cosmology: more particularly quantum gravity and black holes. He was the first to point out that black holes behave in a way that puts two fundamental theories at odds with each other, relativity and quantum mechanics. This paradox has baffled scientists for half a century and led some to question the fundamental laws of physics. Recently, scientists say they may have solved it, relying in particular on the fact that black holes have a property they have named “quantum hair of gravity”. This would be a huge advance in theoretical physics.

Black holes are cosmic objects that we do not yet fully understand. Thus, in astrophysics, a black hole is defined as being an object so compact that the intensity of its gravitational field prevents any form of matter or radiation from escaping from it. In other words, their gravity bends spacetime so much that nothing can reach the speed necessary to escape. Such objects can neither emit nor scatter light, and are therefore black, which in astrophysics means that they are “optically invisible”.

In the same way, information cannot escape from it, and Einstein’s theory of general relativity suggests that information about what goes into a black hole therefore cannot leave it, i.e. say that we cannot determine what, in the aftermath, entered the black hole. But quantum mechanics says it’s impossible. This is the information paradox highlighted by Stephen Hawking in 1976.

An international quartet of physicists, including a professor and research student from the University of Sussex, have co-authored two papers that could dramatically affect our understanding of black holes and claim to be the solution to the problem that has baffled scientists for nearly 10 years. a half-century. The studies are published respectively in the journals Physical Review Letters and Physics Letters B.

Black holes and the information paradox

First, let’s go back to the information paradox. Hawking realized that black holes radiate in a unique way. Their warping of spacetime would alter the wave nature of the surrounding quantum fields such that a form of thermal radiation would be produced. This means that a black hole should slowly evaporate, emitting its energy, photon after photon, out into the Universe. As it radiates, the black hole loses energy and therefore mass. In fact, general relativity implies that information could basically disappear in a black hole, following the evaporation of this one. Conversely, the laws of quantum physics state that information is preserved in black holes. This is where the information paradox lies.

There have been a myriad of proposed solutions, including the ” wall of fire theory in which information was supposed to burn before entering a black hole, the “theory of darkinos fuzzy ball in which black holes are assumed to have fuzzy boundaries. But most of these proposals required rewriting the laws of quantum mechanics or Einstein’s theory of gravity, the two pillars of modern physics.

quantum hair

All of the theories that assume the persistence of information actually describe these remaining connections to the Universe as “hairs”. This is why Xavier Calmet and his collaborators suggest that when matter collapses into a black hole, it leaves a faint imprint in its gravitational field. The authors named it the “quantum hair of gravity” because their theory superseded an earlier idea called ” no hair theorem developed in the 1960s. This “bald black hole theory,” based on classical physics, asserts that bald black holes can be thought of as surprisingly simple objects, defined only by their mass, electric charge, and angular momentum, related to their rotational speed.

Instead of simple objects, the authors claim that black holes are far more complex. They believe that their quantum hair theory provides the mechanism by which information is preserved during the collapse of a black hole. This new solution applies quantum thinking to gravity in the form of theoretical particles called gravitons. These hypothetical elementary particles would convey gravity in most quantum gravity systems, similar to how the photon is associated with the electromagnetic force. Through a series of logical steps showing how gravitons could potentially behave under certain energy conditions, the team demonstrated their model of how information inside a black hole can stay connected. to the surrounding space.

Specifically, the researchers compared the gravitational fields of two stars with the same total mass and radius, but different compositions. In classical physics, the two stars have the same gravitational potential, but at the quantum level, the potential depends on the composition of the star. When stars collapse into black holes, their gravitational fields preserve the memory of star composition and lead to the conclusion that black holes have hair. Information about the material that fell into the black hole would leave a trace of its passage, giving us access, theoretically, to the composition of the black hole.

Professor Xavier Calmet, from the University of Sussex, exclaimed, exclusively for BBC News : « The problem was resolved ! Our solution requires no speculative ideas; instead, our research demonstrates that both theories can be used to perform consistent black hole calculations and explain how to store information without the need for radical new physics. ».

Nevertheless, there is no obvious way to test the theory with astronomical observations, the gravitational fluctuations would be too small to measure. As a theory it is interesting, based on a solid framework. But it needs to be carefully scrutinized by the scientific community.

Professor Calmet concludes about his discovery, in a communicated : « It will take time for people to accept it. One of the consequences of Hawking’s paradox was that general relativity and quantum mechanics were incompatible. What we find is that they are completely compatible. So it will take time for people to accept that there is no need for a drastic solution to solve the problem. ».

Source : Physical Review Letters