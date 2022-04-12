Stephen Kenny reveals CJ Hamilton has announced for Ireland.

“He grew up in Waterford.”

Stephen Kenny reveals CJ Hamilton has announced for the Republic of Ireland. The Blackpool winger qualifies for the national team through his Irish mother.

The former Sheffield United youth player has climbed into England’s lower leagues with Gainsborough, Halifax, Gateshead and Mansfield.

The 27-year-old joined Blackpool in League One and won promotion to the Championship in 2021 with the Seasiders.

Kenny revealed that Hamilton has made the announcement for Ireland despite not being on the FAI’s radar before. The winger is now in contention for the June Nations League fixtures.

