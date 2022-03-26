Stephen Mulhern issues update on his illness as he returns to ITV Saturday Night Takeaway

Stephen Mulhern addressed his illness upon returning to Saturday Night Takeaway. He told the audience: “Seriously, I haven’t been good enough” as he took the stage with Ant and December for the first time since the first episode of the ITV program.

They hosted a game of December versus Ant in the Dark, with the Geordi pair struggling to find each other in a pitch-black room. And Stephen appeared to be in good health after being ordered by doctors to take a break from his TV work.

Addressing his illness, Ant asked: “Stephen we haven’t seen you since the beginning of the show. Where were you?”

read moreSaturday Night Takeaway Fans Thrilled By Anna Maxwell Martin’s Infectious Habit

Stephen joked: “What can you do when your private jet breaks down in Hollywood?” Then he addressed his illness as he described…