Stephen Mulhern issues update on his illness as he returns to ITV Saturday Night Takeaway

Stephen Mulhern issues update on his illness as he returns to ITV Saturday Night Takeaway

Stephen Mulhern addressed his illness upon returning to Saturday Night Takeaway. He told the audience: “Seriously, I haven’t been good enough” as he took the stage with Ant and December for the first time since the first episode of the ITV program.

They hosted a game of December versus Ant in the Dark, with the Geordi pair struggling to find each other in a pitch-black room. And Stephen appeared to be in good health after being ordered by doctors to take a break from his TV work.

Addressing his illness, Ant asked: “Stephen we haven’t seen you since the beginning of the show. Where were you?”

read moreSaturday Night Takeaway Fans Thrilled By Anna Maxwell Martin’s Infectious Habit

Stephen joked: “What can you do when your private jet breaks down in Hollywood?” Then he addressed his illness as he described…

Read Full News