Stephen Mulhern thrills fans in first look at Saturday Night Takeaway return

Stephen Mulhern has thrilled fans as Saturday Night Takeaway shared the first look at his return to the hit ITV show. The catchphrase has missed several weeks of the show after the presenter fell ill.

He appeared for the first episode with hosts Ant and Dec. But fans soon noticed that he was missing from the show and got worried.

Stephen later revealed that doctors had ordered him to take a break from TV. He returns to the hit ITV show Tonight (Saturday, March 26).

read moreKatie Price and Carl Woods ‘split up’ after he deleted her from Instagram

A clip of Trip was teased on Instagram ahead of his return. It reminds anyone within earshot of Ant and Dec — mostly the SNT production staff — that the show is back tonight when it was dropped from the previous schedule…