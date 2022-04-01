Stephen O’Regan named 2022 New Zealander of the Year

Ta Tippin O’Regan made history in 1997, a settlement more than 150 years in the making.

Sir Stephen O’Regan, March 2022. (Supplied: Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards)

On Thursday his mahi (work) as lead negotiator in one of Aotearoa’s first major iwi settlements was recognized nationwide as the winner of the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa.

It has been 25 years since Sir Tippen led representatives of the Nagai Tahu, Takahanga Mara, gathering with Crown officials in Kaikoura, to sign what would become the Nagai Tahu Claims Settlement Act, Te Kerome.

This moment was a long time in the making of Ngai Tahu, nearly 150 years after the first formal statement of complaint against the Taj was made.

Claim Settlement, $170 awarded…